This Is What Your Party Shoes Say About You

As important as your cocktail dress is this holiday season, we believe there's nothing that says more about your personality than your shoes. The accessory not only puts an exclamation point on an outfit, but it also says what kind of fashion person you are, no matter whether you are wearing heels or flats. Ahead, we show you the best festive picks to wear on the circuit this November and December—and explain what they say about you.
RELATED: 14 Heels That You Can Actually Dance in All Night Long
-
1. The Glamazon
You like all eyes on you, so of course you’re going to sport a sexy gold heel or a bejeweled flat with a flashy cocktail dress. In your eyes, more means more!
Charlotte Olympia pumps, $1,065; charlotteolympia.com. Betseyville flats, $25; target.com.
-
2. The Lady
Your style icon is Jackie Kennedy, so you prefer classic shapes with romantic details—yes, flowers and gemstones are a big fashion do in your book.
Rochas mary janes, $1,050; modaoperandi.com. Lanvin flats, $213; farfetch.com.
-
-
4. The Minimalist
You consider Céline’s Phoebe Philo to be your style icon, so "party shoes" are exactly your thing. Your take? Clean silhouettes with subtle festive details, like muted metallic and velvet.
Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; stuartweitzman.com. Topshop slippers, $48; topshop.com.