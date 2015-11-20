This Is What Your Party Shoes Say About You

As important as your cocktail dress is this holiday season, we believe there's nothing that says more about your personality than your shoes. The accessory not only puts an exclamation point on an outfit, but it also says what kind of fashion person you are, no matter whether you are wearing heels or flats. Ahead, we show you the best festive picks to wear on the circuit this November and December—and explain what they say about you.

RELATED: 14 Heels That You Can Actually Dance in All Night Long