We've all seen them: the itsy bitsy Matrix-like sunglasses Hollywood's A-listers have been wearing lately. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna has been spotted in tiny sunnies of all shapes, a trend that was sparked when designer Adam Selman teamed up with Les Specs over a year ago to create "The Last Lolita." Retailers just can't keep them in stock.
At Alexander Wang's Fall 2018 show, we saw another version, a collaboration with Gentle Monster, that is sure to be all over our Instagram feeds any day now.
But let's be honest: it's a look. A look I personally find very chic, but a statement at that. Don't feel obligated to buckle under the pressure of a hot trend. Invest in a pair of sunglasses in a shape that's tried and tested: oversized and bug-eyed. Here are our favorites, below.
1. OVERSIZED KITTEN SUNGLASSES
Topshop | $45
2. MARBLED SQUARE SUNGLASSES
Retrosuperfuture | $205
3. OVERSIZED AVIATOR SUNGLASSES
DIFF | $85
4. CHAIN SQUARE-FRAME SUNGLASSES
Stella McCartney | $284
5. OVERSIZED METAL FRAME SUNGLASSES
Chloe | $286
6. SQUARED CAT-EYE PROGRESSIVE SUNGLASSES
Meeyye | $67
7. D-FRAME SUNGLASSES
Victoria Beckham | $345
8. CAT-EYE MIRRORED SUNGLASSES
BP | $14
9. GLITTERED RUBBER SQUARE SUNGLASSES
Gucci | $400
10. OVERSIZED CAT-EYE ACETATE SUNGLASSES
Sunday Somewhere | $290
11. ROUND FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES
Fendi | $245
12. OVERSIZED SQUARE SUNGLASSES
Quay Eyeware | $60
13. ROUND OVERSIZED MIRRORED SUNGLASSES
Lyndon Leone | $90
14. SQUARED-AVIATOR ACETATE SUNGLASSES
Saint Laurent | $305
15. PILOT SUNGLASSES
Carrera | $190