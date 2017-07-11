Olivia Palermo Designed the iPhone Cases all of the Fashion Girls Will Carry This Fall

Does Olivia Palermo ever take a break from her stylish endeavors? Nope. Last month, our favorite fashionista announced that she's creating a capsule collection with Banana Republic, and now she's debuting a collaboration with the luxury accessories brand Vianel. The union makes sense, especially since the style star has been spotted with Vianel pieces since 2014. You may have seen other celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner carrying the chic designs, too.

"I have many cases and change them out daily or depending on my vibe," Palermo explains in a statement. "Having so much variety to choose from is often like being a kid in a candy shop."

The 60-piece collection that she helped design includes more than just iPhone cases. There are also external battery packs and catch-all trays in the mix. And each item is decked out with extravagant details. "The luxurious textures, skins, colors are all fun elements that make each case special," Palermo adds. "Not to mention that extra bit of customization you can add with the monogramming service."

Vianel's accessories are usually sold at luxury retailers like Barneys New York, but you'll have to head over to Vianel's website to score Olivia Palermo's designs. You migh want to hurry because some of the styles are already starting to sell out. But we've gathered some of our favorite cases for you to browse through right now.