The $70 Accessory Olivia Culpo Uses to Make Her Outfits 10 Times Better

Have you ever seen Olivia Culpo wear a bad outfit? Nope, and you probably never will. Even when she’s chilling at a football game the fashionista is always on point. And we found out her secret to consistently looking amazing.

First things first: Confidence is key Culpo exclusively explains to InStyle. When you’re feeling good, you’ll look your best no matter what you’re wearing. And something as easy as adding a chic watch will elevate any outfit and give it a polished finish. Right now, Culpo is a fan of the Timex Crystal Bloom watch ($70; timex.com).

“Timex is an incredibly iconic American brand, and the Crystal Bloom watch brings their very rich heritage to life in a fresh and modern way,” says Culpo. “I love to wear it when I want to add a touch of glam and femininity to my style.” The new timepiece is elegant and ladylike with a floral dial featuring crystal fabric by Swarovski, and its timeless silhouette keeps it feeling like a classic that you can wear over and over again.

Just look at Culpo working it in the new ad campaign. "Olivia's confidence and bold sense of style complements the softer spring colors and crystal detailing in the Crystal Bloom Collection," says Shawn Cummings, Timex Sr. Vice President, Market Business Unit.

Not a pink girl? The affordable watch also comes in a navy blue or a chic white. Plus you can choose from leather bands or metal designs. And the prices are super affordable, ranging from $65 to $80. Now, if only we could master striking a pose like Olivia.