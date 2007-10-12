Dark lips may be a big look for fall, but beware: One false move and you'll look like a dissolute witch. For those lacking Marilyn Manson's steady hand, these deep-hue lip glosses offer an easy way into the trend. "They look really intense in the tube, but they're much more sheer so they?re easy to apply," says makeup artist Billy B., who adds that the sheerer midnight-hue shades are also more flattering. Keep in mind that dark pouts look best on the Scarlett Johanssons and Angelina Jolies of the world. "You have to start with a great pair of lips," Billy B. says. "If you have thin lips, it will make them look even smaller."