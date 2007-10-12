Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
November 2007
1. Mad HattersLooking for a good way to cap off your bohemian waves?
2. Mad HattersTake a cue from these A-listers, who adopted a hats-on approach.
3. Mad Hatters"Fedoras have a strong masculine feel, so they look great with the loose feminine hairstyles," says stylist Ken Paves.
4. Mad HattersTo avoid hat head, Paves says, don't use a lot of products when wearing one: "Otherwise the heat from your head will warm the product, molding it to your head."
5. Vampy GlossDark lips may be a big look for fall, but beware: One false move and you'll look like a dissolute witch. For those lacking Marilyn Manson's steady hand, these deep-hue lip glosses offer an easy way into the trend. "They look really intense in the tube, but they're much more sheer so they?re easy to apply," says makeup artist Billy B., who adds that the sheerer midnight-hue shades are also more flattering. Keep in mind that dark pouts look best on the Scarlett Johanssons and Angelina Jolies of the world. "You have to start with a great pair of lips," Billy B. says. "If you have thin lips, it will make them look even smaller."
6. Marcia Cross wants to know…"I've been using an amazing lash "sauce" that makes my lashes grow. Will it affect my vision?"
That's unlikely. In fact, some of the most effective over-the-counter lash "sauces," such as Revitalash ($150) revitalash.com, are derived from a drug made to treat vision loss. Ophthalmologist Michael Brinkenhoff developed Revitalash after realizing that his glaucoma patients were developing thicker, fuller lashes.One drawback: Revitalash has been known to cause slight discoloration of the skin. Check the Web site, above, for more information.
