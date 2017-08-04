This Collab Will Make You Rethink Baseball Caps

I've always been partial to baseball caps. They look cute when you have on a great athleisure outfit, are coming from a sweaty workout at the gym, or even if you're just having a bad hair day. With that said, I'm always on the hunt for my next chic topper. One that feels refined, not juvenile.

I've found my next cap obsession thanks to New Era's recent collab with Levi's. Each brand makes me think "All-American," so I couldn't think of a better duo to bring us a beautifully curated capsule collection of baseball's favorite topper. Expect to find New Era's signature lids, featuring all 30 Major League Baseball teams paired with 100% Levi's cotton denim.

Each style, priced at $30, is available in light and dark denim (perfect for mixing with denim separates) and has adjustable straps that allow you to create your customized fit. These are perfect to add an unexpected finishing touch to your look.

Check out select styles below and shop your city's logo at lids.com today.