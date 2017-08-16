10 Must-Have Backpacks for Grown Ups

Backpacks have been making a huge comeback for women. The style, originally reserved for schoolgirls and boys, is now elevated with sleek fabrics and unexpected details—all of which make them appropriate for adults of all ages.

The idea of a backpack can feel immature for some, so the key is to pick a sophisticated style that will enhance your look. It may even be a little daunting trying to imagine yourself sporting one. But fear no more: We've pulled 10 styles for you to shop, all of which are modern enough to make any former (or current!) schoolgirl swoon.