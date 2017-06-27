6 Shoulder Bags That Are Totally Mom-Approved

Los Angeles native, Andrea Lublin, is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easy going and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, at 13 started designing her own dresses and by the age of 19 she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom. Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook , a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.

When I shop for a shoulder bag I like to choose bags that are versatile and will work well for both day and evening. Who has time to stop home in between nursery school drop off, a meeting, soccer practice, and date night? Some shoulder bags have straps that detach or can be folded inside so they double as a clutch; a great find.

My favorite shoulder bags are the ones that add a 'pop' to any outfit. I look for bags with unique color ways with fun details like a hanging tassel or chain strap. Above all, functionality is a must. If it doesn't fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses and some sort of chachki for my kids it's a no-go for me! Here are some of my faves.