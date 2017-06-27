6 Shoulder Bags That Are Totally Mom-Approved

Los Angeles native, Andrea Lublin, is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easy going and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, at 13 started designing her own dresses and by the age of 19 she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom. Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.
When I shop for a shoulder bag I like to choose bags that are versatile and will work well for both day and evening. Who has time to stop home in between nursery school drop off, a meeting, soccer practice, and date night? Some shoulder bags have straps that detach or can be folded inside so they double as a clutch; a great find.
My favorite shoulder bags are the ones that add a 'pop' to any outfit. I look for bags with unique color ways with fun details like a hanging tassel or chain strap. Above all, functionality is a must. If it doesn't fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses and some sort of chachki for my kids it's a no-go for me! Here are some of my faves.
1. Patchwork Denim Shoulder Bag
If you really want to impress your kids, THIS is your shoulder bag. The appliqués are so of-the-moment chic.
Sam Edelman | $198
2. Snapshot Camera Bag
I love this Marc Jacobs bag for so many reasons. Its bold shoulder strap really stands out, giving every outfit a little extra pop without screaming "look at me". And, the classic color combo of blue, red and gold will never go out style. Lastly (and probably most importantly for moms), it has a nifty little outer pouch for your phone. No more bottom of the bag digging!
Marc Jacobs | $295
3. Bryn Leather Camera Bag
I always love a red bag and this Rebecca Minkoff camera bag is no exception. The polished discs add just the right amount of edge and luxury.
Rebecca Minkoff | $245
4. Scalloped Ines
I’m obsessed with the new Clare V.’s Red Veg Scalloped Ines shoulder Bag. Its scalloped detailing gives this bag an updated and eye catching look. I also love that it has a zipper to keep all your mommy goodies safe: pacifier, pair of socks, power bar...you name it! Everything is safe inside and out of sight!
Clare V. | $415
5. Henry Tassel Shoulder Bag
This ALC Shoulder Bag is a summer dream. I love the crisp white color and trendy tassel detail. The best part about the bag? The adjustable strap!
ALC | $595
6. Quilted Shoulder Bag
H&M does it again with this chevron quilted shoulder bag. This bag is perfect for any mom because it’s faux leather is easy to clean and pretty much always looks good! Also, the gold chain is a super versatile and works for both day and night wear.
H&M | $25