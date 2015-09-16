Minnetonka Teams Up with Maje to Create Your New Favorite Fall Boots

Fall is all well and good, but as you acclimate to the new season, you're subsequently forced to kiss those easy slides you've embraced for months goodbye. That's why we're inordinately excited about the launch of Minnetonka's capsule shoe collection with French cool-girl brand Maje. Comprised of two decidedly bohemian styles—an over-the-knee boot with fringe detail and a suede ankle boot—it perfectly complements the western-tinged ponchos and camel suede coats that Maje designer and founder Judith Milgrom showcases in her fall line.

"I was very much inspired by travels, yet there are also—as always in my collections—very chic, Parisian silhouettes," Milgrom tells InStyle of the collab. "I was looking for an accessory to give these structured, urban looks a cool, bohemian twist, in line with the same theme. These fringe accents add that element." Each boot (priced between $95 and $145) comes adorned with an exclusive gold charm, courtesy of Milgrom, designed to resemble a travel keepsake. So really, it's like you took the trip already.

Scroll down to shop all five styles.

