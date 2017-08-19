Metal Hair Accessories to Give Your Look That Extra Lift

Bad hair days—they happen to the best of us. TBH, sometimes we look in the mirror in the morning and scare ourselves.
On days like this—or any day, really—a chic metal hair accessory can turn your mane into a piece of art, instantly making you look fashionable and put-together. Best news yet, there's one for every occasion (and outfit). To wit: the extravagant headbands are great for events or parties, while the smaller pony wraps and clips will give your casual day-to-day outfit that extra lift you’ve been longing for. Shop our picks below!
-
1. The Over-Thinker gold-plated hair tie
Alighieri | $202
-
2. Hair Clip
Madewell | $13
-
3. Margaux Bandeaux Headpiece
Jennifer Behr | $375
-
4. Mini Eye Comb
Epona Valley | $44
-
5. Pearly Bead Ponytail Holder
Cara | $16
-
6. Monno gold-plated hair slide
Lelet NY | $80
-
7. Curved metal hair elastic
J. Crew | $14
-
8. Aldona Hair Pin
Elizabeth and James | $150
-
9. Egg gold-dipped hairclip
Charlotte Chesnais | $315
-
10. Gold-plated pearl headband
Cornelia Webb | $515
-
11. Large O Barrette
Mrs. President & Co | $62