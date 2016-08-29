15 Menswear Accessories You Won’t Want to Share

While menswear for women is a consistently winning mix, menswear on women has a far less reliable track record. Consider the last time you quite literally “borrowed from the boys:” Did that boxy sports coat magically fit like an oversized blazer? Could you really belt a giant oxford like a tunic dress? Did you make any sense of an inseam that ran 6 inches too long?
If you’re still vehemently shaking your head no, no, and oh heck no, we’ve got a less hazardous way to shop the guy’s section (or, you know, the closet of a particularly stylish male friend): stick to accessories. Free of fit issues but brimming with effortless tomboy edge, any adornment originally meant for a dude delivers the laid-back attitude you crave without any potential fashion disasters. Here, InStyle’s accessories director Sam Broekema (who’s all too familiar with fashion girls raiding his wardrobe) shares 15 perfect add-ons from his side of the store worth picking up for yourself.
-
1. Filson Bag
Give your tote bag game a utilitarian upgrade with a cargo pocket style in color-blocked khaki.
Filson available at brooksbrothers.com | $297
-
2. Paul Stuart
Rakishly peeking beneath a tuxedo blazer, wrapped into an elegant turban, tied on your bag handle—there’s no end of uses for this long, vibrantly printed scarf.
Paul Stuart available at paulstuart.com | $435
-
3. Gucci Belt
Nothing like the canvas belt your little brother used to wear with OshKosh B’gosh.
Gucci available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $395
-
4. LONGCHAMP briefcase
Thanks to its resume-friendly shape and clean lines, an ideal bag to carry on interviews.
Longchamp available at longchamp.com | $410
-
5. UNIFORM WARES Watch
One striped T-shirt and trench away from French girl perfection.
Uniform Wares available at uniformwares.com | $500
-
6. Thom Browne Backpack
A geometric design and sporty color scheme give the high school knapsack a commute-ready upgrade.
Thom Browne available at barneys.com | $1,490
-
7. Our Legacy Scarf
With a tweedy overcoat and wide leg trousers, instant Annie Hall vibes.
Our Legacy available at eastdane.com | $246
-
8. TÄRNSJÖ-GARVERI portfolio case
The ultimate desk-to-drinks essential: a structured document pouch that doubles as a clutch.
Tärnsjö-Garveri available at matchesfashion.com | $750
-
9. Uniqlo Hat
To keep a boyish brimmed hat from feeling too conspicuous, mix with pieces that share a similar aesthetic, like vintage jeans and camel overcoat.
Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com | $20
-
10. Braun Watch
Versatile enough to go with everything, but especially chic peeking beneath the cuff of a shrunken cable knit sweater.
Braun available at mrporter.com | $800
-
11. Tom Ford Belt
For a striking, high-contrast effect, layer with a few delicate gold bangles.
Tom Ford available at mrporter.com | $390
-
12. RAF SIMONS Scarf
A brilliant way to fake fall layering before sweater weather hits.
Raf Simons available at matchesfashion.com | $330
-
13. Paul Smith Pocket Square
Just long enough to diagonally twist and wear like a choker.
Paul Smith available at eastdane.com | $75
-
-
15. FELISI Bag
Equestrian-inspired details instantly up the sophistication factor of a roomy top-handle handbag.
Felisi available at barneys.com | $675