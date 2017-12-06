20 Men’s Watches To Buy Your S.O. (And Steal for Yourself)

If all else fails, buy him a watch. Seriously, it's the no-fail way to make sure you win the holidays. Even if he already has a collection that would make Father Time jealous, he'll always appreciate a beautiful timepiece.

Why? It's the one accessory that always, always makes a man look a bit more polished. Yes, shiny cufflinks and a dapper tie are both important, but nothing says, "I have arrived," like a good watch. Plus it's the perfect confidence booster for those moments they need to be dressed to impress. Even a sporty timepiece is just as important. And no, you don't have to spend a million bucks to make him look like a style star. There are a ton of options at every price point. Don't believe us? Check out our roundup of stunning men's watches below.

