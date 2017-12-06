20 Men’s Watches To Buy Your S.O. (And Steal for Yourself)

If all else fails, buy him a watch. Seriously, it's the no-fail way to make sure you win the holidays. Even if he already has a collection that would make Father Time jealous, he'll always appreciate a beautiful timepiece.
Why? It's the one accessory that always, always makes a man look a bit more polished. Yes, shiny cufflinks and a dapper tie are both important, but nothing says, "I have arrived," like a good watch. Plus it's the perfect confidence booster for those moments they need to be dressed to impress. Even a sporty timepiece is just as important. And no, you don't have to spend a million bucks to make him look like a style star. There are a ton of options at every price point. Don't believe us? Check out our roundup of stunning men's watches below.
1. Emporio Armani Men's Chronograph Bracelet Watch
Wrap up a stainless steel watch that will pair well with every outfit.
$138 (Originally $345)
2. GUESS Men's Diamond Accent Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Take on a dressier approach with a sleek design.
$115
3. Casio Mens Black Dial Black Resin Strap Watch MQ24-1ELLUB
Go for smaller frame that won't weigh your guy down.
$20 (Originally $25)
4. JACK MASON Nautical Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
Go for a patriotic look with subtle red, white, and blue details.
$275
5. TIMBERLAND Sagamore Multifunction Leather Strap Watch, 46mm
Grab a watch that fits right in with any outdoor activities.
$129
6. H&M Wristwatch
Mix together the casual vibes of khaki with luxe gold-toned metal for a gift-worthy look.
$30
7. AX ARMANI EXCHANGE Connected Hybrid Leather Strap Smartwatch, 44mm
Take on the smartwatch trend with a classic design.
$190
8. NIXON Freemont Chronograph Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Present your guy with a timeless watch he can wear forever.
$250
9. Kenneth Cole New York Men's Brown Leather Strap Watch 42mm KC1505900
Upgrade his accessories with an elegant navy dial.
$95
10. MVMT Revolver Arc Bracelet Watch, 41mm
Black out with an extremely sleek design accented with a blue hand on the subdial.
$150
11. BRISTON WATCHES Clubmaster Sport Chronograph Nylon Strap Watch, 42mm
Make him feel extra special with a beautiful design that's also water resistant.
$350
12. VERSACE Manifesto Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
Spoil him with an iconic name-brand watch that comes with all of the luxury frills.
$595
13. SKAGEN Jorn Mesh Strap Watch, 41mm
Play with different textures like this mesh wristband.
$145
14. Peugeot Round Slim Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch
Turn him into a style star with this praise-worthy watch.
$60
15. Relic Men's Blake Automatic Skeleton Watch
Get him a conversation piece that he won't want to take off.
$90 (Originally $120)
16. MOVADO Connect Silicone Strap Smart Watch, 46mm
Score a sexy smartwatch that actually looks sleek.
$595
17. UO Distressed Leather LED Watch
Grab a watch with a modern, digital face that stands out in a crowd of boring options.
$30
18. Burberry Men's The City Bracelet Watch
Invest in a beautiful watch that will definitely make him smile.
$346 (Originally $695)
19. ACCUTIME Mark Suede Strap Watch, 42mm
Prove that less is more with an understated, sleek design.
$75
20. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Gray Sport Band
Surprise him with one of the most-coveted watches.
$329