8 Emerald Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Treat Yourself with This May

Whether you’re a Gemini or Taurus, May birthdays fall during one of the most wonderful months of the year, where the days get longer and the temperatures warm up. Cleary, it is the best time to celebrate you, and what better way to do that than with a selection of the most gorgeous emerald birthstone pieces out there. Known for their rich green color and eye-catching sparkle, emeralds are a symbol of rebirth and love. Treat yourself or perhaps someone special to the stone with 9 of the finest emerald jewelry pieces we've selected for you.
1. Temple St. Clair
Playful hoops are a fun alternative to a traditional piece of jewelry.
$4,500; templestclair.com
2. JEMMA WYNNE
Two emeralds are always better than just one.
$3,885; net-a-porter.com
3. Anne Sisteron
Make a statement with this large sculptural stone.
$1,570; annesisteron.com
4. Catbird
Stacked with others or worn alone, this sweet little ring is just the thing you need.
$185; catbirdnyc.com
5. BROOKE GREGSON
Stack this silk thread bracelet on with your everyday arm candy.
$3,500; net-a-porter.com
6. JUDY GEIB
For an evening out, pair this emerald bracelet with your LBD.
$14,920; barneys.com
7. Lord & Taylor
Add a sophisticated touch to any look with these studs.
$1,250; lordandtaylor.com
8. Jennifer Meyer
Layer this long necklace with several others for an edgy twist.
$750; shopbop.com