Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Luxe Resort Accessories
-
1. Chanel
-
2. GucciSatin flats with crystal detail, $475; gucci.com or 800-456-7663 for stores.
-
3. Louis VuittonSilk-and-brass scarf necklace, Louis Vuitton, $1,050; louisvuitton.com or 866-884-8866.
-
4. PradaLeather shoulder bag, Prada, $1,495; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
-
5. Calvin KleinOstrich sandals, Calvin Klein, $590; calvinklein.com or 212-292-9000
-
6. Bottega VenetaSatin sandals, Bottega Veneta, $910; bottegaveneta.com or 877-362-1715.
-
7. Jennifer MillerFoldable leather tote, Jennifer Miller, $900; 212-734-8199.
-
8. ChloeNecklace of brass, seashells, coral, wood, PVC and Swarovski crystals, Chloe, $1,995; chloe.com or 212-717-8220.
-
9. Giuseppe Zanotti DesignLeather wedges, Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $595; giuseppe-zanotti-design.com or 212-650-0455.
-
10. FendiPatent-leather bag, $1,580; eluxury.com or 800-336-3469 for stores.
-
11. Jimmy ChooGold strappy sandals, $645; jimmychoo.com or 866-524-6687 for stores.
-
12. Yves Saint LaurentCanvas-and-leather mini tote, Yves Saint Laurent, $1,995; ysl.com or 212-980-2970.
-
13. ChanelCanvas flats with case, Chanel, $615; chanel.com or 800-550-0005.
-
14. Tod'sNylon bag, Tod's, $875; tods.com or 800-457-8637 for stores.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM