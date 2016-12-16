See Each Step in the Creation of Louis Vuitton's New Soho Tribute Bag

To fête the newly renovated Louis Vuitton in SoHo, the brand’s artisans created an exclusive capsule collection of handbags, “Capucine Skyline.” The handbag, which was just revealed at the SoHo store on December 15th, shows off the stunning New York City skyline with hand painted buildings and embroidery, emoting Louis Vuitton’s connection to the city. So what exactly does it take to make such a stunning, exclusive, limited-edition bag like the Capucine Skyline? A steady hand and 20/20 vision for starters.

Here, a look at the 8 steps that went into designing Louis Vuitton’s newest treasure.