See Each Step in the Creation of Louis Vuitton's New Soho Tribute Bag

To fête the newly renovated Louis Vuitton in SoHo, the brand’s artisans created an exclusive capsule collection of handbags, “Capucine Skyline.” The handbag, which was just revealed at the SoHo store on December 15th, shows off the stunning New York City skyline with hand painted buildings and embroidery, emoting Louis Vuitton’s connection to the city. So what exactly does it take to make such a stunning, exclusive, limited-edition bag like the Capucine Skyline? A steady hand and 20/20 vision for starters.
RELATED: Louis Vuitton's New Perfume Collection Has the Scent You've Been Waiting for
Here, a look at the 8 steps that went into designing Louis Vuitton’s newest treasure.
-
1. Putting on the signature LV clasp. Because how could they not?
-
2. The artisans begin edge folding by hand from the bottom of the bag.
-
3. The edges are dyed.
-
4. The threading of the Capucine Skyline begins.
-
5. The handbags are embroidered
-
6. Artisans cut the embroidered leather.
-
7. The two leather panels are stitched together.
-
8. And the bag is assembled!
The Capucine Skyline bag is available at the Louis Vuitton store in Soho for $6,500.