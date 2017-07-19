Perfectly Match Your Jewelry and Manicure with Kendra Scott's Latest Launch

When crafting jewelry, designer Kendra Scott relies on a colorful stones and intricately detailed metalwork to make pieces that stand out. And indeed, her goods have been noticed: everyone from Taylor Swift to Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, and Hilary Duff accessorize with the popular line.

Scott branched out into a different kind of beauty last year, creating highly pigmented nail lacquers that were made to match her eye-catching jewelry. Now, with her recent summer 2017 launch, the lacquers' intriguing hues were inspired by metals and semiprecious stones, so they're a refreshing change of pace from our go-to neutrals.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite jewelry-and-polish combos from both lines. Then, click here to view the full assortment of jewelry and nail lacquers that are available now.