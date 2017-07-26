The Surprising Accessory That Kendall Jenner (and Every Celeb) Can't Stop Wearing

Kendall Jenner has always had an appreciation for great accessories. It doesn't matter if it's a bold fanny pack or head-turning shoes, she's always on board for over-the-top detail. Her latest obsession, however, is perfect for those who want to add an interesting twist to an outfit without too much drama. You may have even rocked one when you were a little girl.

"I wore a pretty headband in the Chanel show this spring, and now I'm totally feeling the look," Jenner explains on her app and website. Since modeling a pearl-encrusted version on the runway, we've spotted Jenner hitting the streets with the hair accessory a couple of times. And she's not alone. Stars like Elle Fanning and Lana Del Rey are on board. Even Cara Delevingne has proved that the face-framing ribbons are red-carpet worthy. There's definitely a special place in our hearts for accessories that can disguise a bad-hair day.

Of course, nothing is new. "They're totally a '90s throwback in the best way," Jenner adds. "I'm loving a wide black one, but there are so many cute options." From dainty embellished ones that are perfect for festival dressing to stretchy options that are ideal for everyday vibes, Jenner rounded up some of her favorite ones. So you can try out the celebrity-approved look, too.

Keep scrolling to shop some of Jenner's picks, and head over to her website for more.