Kate Spade Has A New Accessory That Will Help You Organize Your Life

With New York Fashion Week upon us, we're all ears for any new gadget that promises to help keep us organized and on time. And according to our pals at Kate Spade, this season's must-havee isn't a new ankle boot (although we'll take a pair!), it's the first ever full-touchscreen smartwatch from Kate Spade.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Kate Spade Smartwatch Campaign

Just think: as you run from show to show, meeting to meeting, playdate to playdate, this watch will help you keep everything on track. Special features include notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and extra help from Google Assist. And of course what we love most about smartwatches: being able to track steps and playing our music! And for the fashion savvy, change the face to suit your outfit (or mood!) for the day. It's everything you could possibly need to keep your cool during those hectic times!

Even more awesome is the launch's killer companion ad campaign, featuring three amazing recording artists Grace VanderWaal, Kelsey Lu, and the legendary R&B icon, Chaka Khan (check out their gorgeous snap above).

Shop our favorite watches below, all priced between $295-$325, and view the full collection at katespade.com.