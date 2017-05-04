The Kardashian-Jenners Are Obsessed with These '80s Sunglasses—and We Are Too

Lately, the Kardashians have been taking us back to the '80s with their sunglasses. During their beach vacation last week, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian proved that retro shades make for a stylish combo with their show-stopping bikinis. Even little sister Kendall Jenner is on board with the trend. She's been spotted pairing neon shades with swimsuits and over-sized hoodies, too.
The '80s-inspired frames are definitely a trend that we can see taking off. If you want to get ahead of the curve, you can shop the exact options that the Kardashians and Jenners love ahead. Plus, you'll find some affordable options as well.
1. Mirror Glasses
Kourtney loves a bright, reflective lens. And the affordable Diff sunglasses she's rocking here is also a charitable label that donates reading glasses to those in need.
$85
2. Wrap Sunglasses
Kim loves her vintage accessories. These futuristic sunglasses are the Rick Owens Silver Mirrored Mask Shades from the Fall 2012 collection. But you can totally steal the look by shopping the affordable option below.
$30
3. Mask Shades
Kim loves wearing her Celine 41075 Orange Mirror Mask Sunglasses. Unfortunately, they're throwbacks from the Spring 2014 collection. But you can shop a similar look below.
$14
4. Shield Sunglasses
Kourtney took a trip back in time with these retro-inspired Chanel sunglasses. Go ahead and splurge on these statement-making frames.
$470
5. Sport Frames
Kylie slayed her Instagram post with these bright glasses from Gloss the Label. They look fancy and expensive, but they're only $18.
$18