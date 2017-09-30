Kaia Gerber Shows Us Why We Need A Newsboy Cap This Very Second

We're calling it: Kaia Gerber is officially the queen of Spring 2018 Fashion Month. And the 17-year-old isn't just winning the runway—her street style is consistently on-point, too. Example A: the newsboy caps Kaia's strutting around in, including this topper from Gigi Burris, which she's wearing on repeat. Kaia, we are here for it.

The mini supermodel is clearly onto something with her choice of headwear. A leather newsboy cap gives any look a splash of cool, whether paired with jeans and your favorite tee or over a feminine flowy dress with boots. Better still? While this hat is perfect for fall, it can seriously be worn in any season. Scroll down to shop it!

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Announces Upcoming Launch of "The Kylie Shop" Store