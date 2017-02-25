9 Y-Shaped Necklaces Worth Saving For

When on the hunt for new accessories, we're constantly taking cues from the red carpet. And when it comes to jewelry, there's no going wrong with a Y-necklace—it's a style we spot awards show after awards show. Any "why" not invest in a piece of fine jewelry that will keep you on trend for life? To that end, we present a roundup of our favorite award-worthy Y-shaped necklaces to love forever. Scroll on for the winners.