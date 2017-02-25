9 Y-Shaped Necklaces Worth Saving For

When on the hunt for new accessories, we're constantly taking cues from the red carpet. And when it comes to jewelry, there's no going wrong with a Y-necklace—it's a style we spot awards show after awards show. Any "why" not invest in a piece of fine jewelry that will keep you on trend for life? To that end, we present a roundup of our favorite award-worthy Y-shaped necklaces to love forever. Scroll on for the winners.
1. Shashi
Shashi available at shopbop.com | $92
2. IPPOLITA
Ippolita available at neimanmarcus.com | $2,695
3. Blue Nile
Blue Nile available at bluenile.com | $65
4. Eddie Borgo
Eddie Borgo available at shopbop.com | $225
5. EFFY
Available at lordandtaylor.com | $1,380 (originally $2,300)
6. SWAROVSKI
Swarovski available at swarovski.com | $129
7. TACORI
Tacori available at jrdunn.com | $1,990
8. JACQUIE AICHE
Jacquie Aiche available at shopbop.com | $1,870