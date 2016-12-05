What Necklace to Wear with Which Neckline

A pendant goes with everything, right? Well, technically yes, but for this holiday season, let's aim higher. All of us. Let's use our necklaces to achieve a show-stopping, head-turning look that's completely runway-worthy material. And the easiest way to do that: by drawing inspo straight from said runways.
Evidently, Nicole Richie is way ahead of us on this. For a night out, the star-slash-designer slipped into a plunging gown and then filled the negative space with an impressive stack of necklaces—a look that designer Isabel Marant demoed on the fall 2016 runway. We considered every neckline imaginable and found its jewelry counterpart—some expected, others surprising, and all very "now" for the holidays. Learn from our necklace-neckline pairing lessons, illustrated below.
-
1. Neckline: Deep V
Necklace type: Layered strands
Runway inspiration: Isabel Marant
Carefully staggered lengths fill the blank space created by a plunging neckline without overcrowding it.
Shop necklaces: Etro, $207 (originally $345); net-a-porter.com. Etro, $276 (originally $460); net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Neckline: Turtleneck
Necklace type: Geometric choker
Runway inspiration: Loewe
How to amp up this winter layering basic? Match its minimalism with a clean-lined statement piece.
Shop the necklace: Faris, $298; farisfaris.com
-
3. Neckline: Crewneck
Necklace type: Metallic collar
Runway inspiration: Stella McCartney
Play up a conservative silhouettte's simplicity with an elegant strand that hits right at the collar.
Shop the necklace: John Hardy, $1,895; johnhardy.com
-
4. Neckline: Off-the-Shoulder
Necklace type: Statement collar
Runway inspiration: Miu Miu
An open neckline leaves room to experiment. Do so with a strand of pearls, as seen on the Miu Miu runway, or with striking jewelry in oversized shapes.
Shop the necklace: Annelise Michelson, $1,385; annelisemichelson.com
-
5. Neckline: Collared
Necklace type: Delicate pendant
Runway inspiration: Balenciaga
Refreshing your favorite button-down is as easy as letting a hint of sparkle peek out from beneath.
Shop the necklace: Common Muse, $42; commonmuse.co
-
6. Neckline: Asymmetrical
Necklace type: Long strands
Runway inspiration: Chanel
Offset the imbalance of a one-shoulder top with ropes of gems that draw the eye center and down.
Shop the necklace: Lagos, $275; lagos.com