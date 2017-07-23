Ward Off Bad Karma with These Seven Pieces of Evil Eye Jewelry

Dating back to ancient times, evil eye talismans have long been said to ward off bad karma or evil juju. And whether or not you're superstitious, it's fair to say that they'll definitely ward off bad fashion! They're also super on-trend right now: Look no further than any cool girl's social media and it’s pretty much guaranteed that you'll see a winning piece of jewelry with the iconic blue and white eyeball.

Pro tip: We believe evil eye jewelry is best worn layered and stacked with personal pieces as well as bold statement stones. Scroll down for our fave pieces.