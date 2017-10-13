Looking for an engagement ring that will withstand the test of time? Steer clear of trends and opt for vintage pieces. You can count on the retro details to always be in style. Plus the old-school rings offer up major glam that will keep the compliments pouring in.
If you're not sure where to find the perfect vintage engagement ring, Etsy is a good place to start. The website is known for offering some of the most unique, handmade items, and it's also a treasure chest of jewels that have been around for decades. And the sparkling accessories are also pretty affordable. Even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis turned to the website to find inexpensive wedding bands.
VIDEO: The Real Reason Why Engagement Rings Are So Expensive
We've gathered the best vintage engagement rings on Etsy's website for you into one place. So keep scrolling to see them all.
-
1. Allen Gleur Vintage style Ring
$1,650
-
2. AH Bogem Studio White Gold Ring
$552
-
3. menkDuke Vintage Cocktail Gemstone Ring
$485
-
4. Lady Rose Vintage Jewel Vintage Engagement Ring
$1,245
-
5. HELLORING Vintage rose gold ring
$871 (Originally $968)
-
6. Era Gem Vintage Engagement Ring
$1,150
-
7. Belmar Jewelers Vintage Marquise Ring
$209
-
8. Solvang Antiques Vintage 1960s Aquamarine Ring
$2,400
-
9. INGRAM CECIL 1940s Art Deco engagement ring
$700
-
10. GemsOdes Antique Milgrain Halo Set Ring
$954 (Originally $1.060)
-
11. seafare vintage Rare Victorian Demantoid Garnet Ring
$415
-
12. Solvang Antiques Vintage Engagement Ring
$1,799