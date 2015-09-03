12 Engagement Rings for the Unconventional Bride 

Like most woman, we've been dreaming about our big day since we were little girls. And what wedding day would be complete without that special engagement ring. But not all brides are alike, so we’ve rounded up 12 of the coolest unique engagement rings, fit for the offbeat bride that likes to break the rules.
-
1. Anna Sheffield
$4,900; annasheffield.com.
-
2. Katie Diamond Jewelry
$2,000; katiediamondjewelry.com.
-
3. Catbird
$1,200; catbirdnyc.com.
-
4. Irene Neuwirth
$23,600; barneys.com.
-
5. Erica Weiner
$3,000; ericaweiner.com.
-
6. Cathy Waterman
$5,100; barneys.com.
-
7. Ippolita
$850; ippolita.com.
-
8. Brilliant Earth
$1,575; brilliantearth.com.
-
9. CVB Inspired Design
$4,795; loveaffairdiamonds.com.
-
10. Bitter Sweets New York
$3,200; bittersweetsny.com.
-
11. Satomi Kawakita
$630; satomikawakita.com.
-
12. Polly Wales
$4,028; pollywales.com.