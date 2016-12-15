14 Spectacular Super-Sized Earrings You Need in Your Life

I've been steadfastly loyal to my everyday collection of teeny-tiny studs and threadbare-thin huggies for years, but even I can't resist the allure of fashion's current obsession with amazing super-sized, "omg these are so big, I can't look away" earrings. Basically, the complete opposite of my jewelry M.O.
The trend was first proposed on the fall 2016 runways, though more sculptural in shape and less, well, gargantuan in size. By the time the spring 2017 collections rolled around, the earrings blew up in every aspect—popularity, abundance, and scale. We saw incredible cascading chandeliers that brushed the shoulders of models, a waterfall of neon beads, and outrageously large metal discs—all much bigger than an average person's ear (and in some instances, faces).
There's something so immensely satisfying about its over-the-top size, too, but what we love most is its outfit-making power. Slip into your standby LBD, clasp on a set of enormous ear candy, and—bam—you've got yourself a holiday party-ready outfit. And since no one wants to drop a stack of Benjamins on a single trend, we found 14 spectacular super-sized earrings with prices capped at $200. (To really get a sense of how big they are, we highly suggest clicking through to see them on the model).
-
1. LIZZIE FORTUNATO
The only better than tassel earrings? Larger-than-life tassel earrings.
Lizzie Fortunato available at shopbop.com | $185
-
2. ROSANTICA
Perfect for filling the negative space between your lobes and shoulders.
Rosantica available at net-a-porter.com | $75 (originally $150)
-
3. KATERINA MAKRIYIANNI
We're huge fans of these wool fringe fans.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $175
-
4. DANNIJO
Silver studs and chains—these bad boys add instant edge.
Dannijo available at net-a-porter.com | $122 (originally $305)
-
5. ANNIE COSTELLO BROWN
Matisse-inspired, these are works of art.
Annie Costello Brown available at shopmille.com | $179
-
6. OSCAR DE LA RENTA
For a more pared-back, ladylike look.
Oscar de la Renta available at modaoperandi.com | $165
-
7. ETRO
Channel your inner bohemian with these beaded tassels.
Etro available at matchesfashion.com | $185
-
8. Sylvia Toledano
Pull your strands back to let these hoops really shine.
Available at matchesfashion.com | $182
-
9. KATE SPADE NEW YORK
You in these earrings; everyone else, green with envy.
Kate Spade available at nordstrom.com | $148
-
10. AMBER SCEATS
For the minimalist who wants to partake in this trend.
Available at shopbop.com | $139
-
-
12. TORY BURCH
Enormous gemstone wreaths to get you in the holiday spirit.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $175
-
-
14. mignonne gavigan
In love with these beaded starbursts. In. Love.
Available at mignonnegavigan.com | $195