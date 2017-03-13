9 Summer Accessories on Serious Sale to Buy Now 

Nobody hates a fire drill like a fashion editor. We like to be prepared with options. So even though summer feels so far away, we want to be sure we have all of our outfits and accessories ready far in advance. We love finding jewelry at BaubleBar. They have the most up-to-the-minute trends at the best prices. And when they have a sale that falls on National Jewelry Day? Well, that's just heaven.
Use the promo code WARMUP to get 25 percent off of your shopping bag (excludes BB Essentials and sale items) until March 14 at midnight ET.
Here, nine accessories that are SO on sale to prep you for summer.
1. TAHITI POM POM NECKLACE
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $58
2. SEAGLASS BIB
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $68
3. LAKOTA DROPS
4. GUADELOUPE POM POM NECKLACE
5. CONCORDIA CRISPIN DROPS
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $52
6. MITRA Y-CHOKER
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $38
7. CATALINA TASSEL EARRINGS
8. ANTIGUA POM POM EARRINGS
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $32
9. CONCH TASSEL DROPS