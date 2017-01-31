You're Going to Freak Over BaubleBar's New Jewelry Line for Target  

The fastest remedy to curing the winter blues? An accessories fix. Luckily, BaubleBar is on top of it, because the jewelry e-retailer has launched a new line, aptly titled SUGARFIX by BaubleBar, an ongoing partnership with Target. The cheery jewelry collection, which features both statement and classic pieces, is available starting today at target.com. For its debut, SUGARFIX by BaubleBar launched with more than 180 standout necklaces, arm party-worthy bracelets, earrings, and rings—all for under $30. The best part? New styles will be added every month.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite SUGARFIX picks.