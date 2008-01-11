Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Statement Necklaces
-
1. Rachel WeiszRachel Weisz wore a strapless satin Vera Wang gown to the Oscars-and accessorized with a Cartier Private Collection brooch, worn as a pendant necklace.
-
2. Claire DanesClaire Danes made a sophisticated statement in her strapless silver Prada gown at the Costume Institute Gala's MET ball. The Shopgirl wore a short Tiffany & Co. Spessartite and Diamond Swag Necklace, set in platinum.
-
3. Jessica SimpsonA vintage Bulgari sapphire necklace was the perfect complement to Jessica Simpson's off-the-shoulder sequined dress at Cannes.
1 of 3
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz wore a strapless satin Vera Wang gown to the Oscars-and accessorized with a Cartier Private Collection brooch, worn as a pendant necklace.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM