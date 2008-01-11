Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Stacking Bracelets
-
1. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway was elegant in a strapless black and white Valentino lace gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels at the Oscars. The Becoming Jane star layered a Noeud diamond bracelet with an Eiffel Tower diamond bracelet-a Van Cleef & Arpels signature-and a Majorelle Volutes diamond bracelet. The young starlet also stacked a 1919 diamond ring on top of a 13-carat diamond Grace ring.
-
2. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz sizzled in a sexy Valentino couture gown and armed herself with Cartier jewelry-$2.9 million dollars-at the Golden Globes. She layered a rock crystal and diamond watch bracelet with a braided diamond bracelet, and topped off her look by layering a 6.35ct diamond emerald-cut ring with a emerald and diamond ring, and a diamond leaf ring.
-
3. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon was radiant at the Golden Globes in a strapless Olivier Theyskens for Nina Ricci dress. She accessorized her ensemble with a Van Cleef & Arpels 1929 Tassel bracelet in rubies and diamonds, and a 1927 Art Deco diamond bracelet.
-
4. Jennifer GarnerThe Juno star showed off her svelte figure in a glittery Gucci dress and Bulgari jewelry at the Golden Globes. Garner glitzed up her look by layering on two yellow gold, diamond and pearl Celtaura bracelets, and a yellow gold bracelet with Cabochon sapphires.
-
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson, star of Fool's Gold, is no stranger to shiny baubles. She gleams in a goddess-style Dior by John Galliano gown. She stacked her Neil Lane diamond and platinum bangles at the Dior haute couture Show at Versailles.
1 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway was elegant in a strapless black and white Valentino lace gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels at the Oscars. The Becoming Jane star layered a Noeud diamond bracelet with an Eiffel Tower diamond bracelet-a Van Cleef & Arpels signature-and a Majorelle Volutes diamond bracelet. The young starlet also stacked a 1919 diamond ring on top of a 13-carat diamond Grace ring.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM