10 Completely Charming Pendant Necklaces—All Under $200

When it comes to pendant necklaces, a little charm can go a long way—and we mean that both literally and figuratively. We've rounded up the teeniest, most charming necklaces that ring in under $200. Wear them solo or stack them (with layers of varying chain lengths) for a statement-making effect. From a whimsical dragonfly to a simple bar, shop 10 pretty pendants that you can wear every day.
1. Monica Vinader
Just the right weight to be worn as a statement piece.
$90 (originally $180); theoutnet.com
2. Gold & Gray
A dainty, yet edgy statement—the best of both worlds.
$88; goldandgray.com
3. Alex Monroe
A whimsical dragonfly charm adds a delicate touch to any look.
$193; johnlewis.com
4. Tara 4779
This thin silver chain with a hanging bar charm is a minimalist's dream necklace. You also have the option of adding a diamond, which we love!
$145; tara4779.com
5. Alexis Bittar
This diamond-encrusted spear has just the right amount of bling.
$125; alexisbittar.com
6. Tai
Perfect for the emoji-obsessed.
$80; shopbop.com
7. Kate Spade New York
A monogrammed pendant is always a classic.
$68; katespade.com
8. PANDORA
The blush-hued metal adds the sweetest touch.
$175; pandora.net
9. Morning Lavender
We adore this darling necklace that has the teeniest heart.
$15; morninglavender.com
10. Amazon Collection
This silver wishbone pendant is going on our wishlist.
$15 (originally $65); amazon.com