Treat Yourself to 15 Jewelry Pieces with Teeny-Tiny Diamonds 

It wasn’t too long ago that the only place you’d find pavé diamonds was on a wedding or engagement band. Perhaps because there are now more single women in the world than ever before or perhaps because jewelry designers realized that just about every piece of jewelry looks better with diamonds, these tiny sparkly stones (and their more affordable interpretations, like crystal and cubic zirconia) now decorate everything from cuffs to threadbare-thin chain earrings to on-trend chokers.
On the luxury end of the spectrum, designers, like Repossi and Hirotaka, are creating dazzlingly blinged-out designs in fine metals and dozens of petite diamonds, and the result is extravagantly priced pieces with the look of something you’d wear every day. Contemporary brands, including Jennifer Meyer, Wwake, and Brooklyn-based favorite Catbird, have us craving dangling chain earrings, delicate anklets (yep, they’re back!), and pretty stacking rings—the kind of jewelry that just begs to be layered and mixed with the rest of our dainty pieces.
Whether you’re in the market for a pair of sweet mini hoop earrings or a cool choker to change up your daily jewelry mix or really ready to #treatyoself (we’re a little obsessed with Repossi’s $12,950 ear cuff), we have your tiny diamond fix.
1. Jennifer Meyer ring
Channel your inner bohemian with this dainty leaf ring.
Jennifer Meyer available at net-a-porter.com | $800
2. Gabriela Artigas choker
A minimal gold choker pairs perfectly with summer's little white dresses.
Gabriela Artigas available at gabrielaartigas.com | $1,900
3. Hirotaka bar ring
The linear design of this ring makes a bold, yet delicate statement.
Hirotaka available at barneys.com | $680
4. David Yurman ‘Cable Collectibles’ initial pendant
Elevate your personal jewelry game with a diamond-adorned pendant.
David Yurman available at nordstrom.com | $695
5. Blanca Monros Gomez diamond filigree cuff
Layer this deliate cuff bracelet with your favorite summer bangles.
Blanca Monros Gomez available at blancamonrosgomez.com | $710
6. Catbird ‘Wicked Game’ anklet
Make every pair of shoes look that much more special with a pretty anklet (or one on each foot!).
Catbird available at catbirdnyc.com | $230
9. Hortense diamond constellation necklace
This tiny deco-inspired necklace packs a lot of sparkle.
Hortense available at catbirdnyc.com | $1038
10. Jennie Kwon diamond cluster cuff bracelet
A tiny cluster of diamonds makes this simple gold cuff extra-special.
Jennie Kwon available at jenniekwondesigns.com | $523
11. ILA jewelry ‘Melika’ ring
This ring with tiny seed diamonds is perfect for stacking (or as an unconventional engagement ring).
ILA available at ilacollection.com | $575
12. EF Collection diamond huggie earrings
These pavé hoops are ultra-feminine but simple enough to wear every day.
EF Collection available at shopbop.com | $525
13. Ariel Gordon diamond chain ring
For something surprising, try a delicate chain ring.
Ariel Gordon available at shopbop.com | $363
14. Adina Reyter pavé disk pendant necklace
Draw eyes to your neckline with a glittering pavé pendant.
Adina Reyter available at shopbop.com | $396
15. Repossi diamond ear cuff
Fake multiple helix piercings with this blinged-out ear cuff.
Repossi available at barneys.com | $12,950