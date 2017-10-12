Stone Jewelry Is All the Rage Right Now

Have the Spring 2018 collections left you drooling and wanting to shop the runways right now? We've been oohing and ahhing over all of the stone jewelry that walked in Milan and Paris last week at Balenciaga, Gucci, and beyond. Alessandro Michele beautifully layered pieces at Gucci and left us wanting to jet off to a souk to find some new baubles to add to our collection.
For those who are not afraid of layering and taking styling risks with your bling, think mixing metals and layering pieces to create a look that is entirely your own. If you prefer a more minimalist approach and want to find some new stone treasures, try a statement ring or a necklace. Fear not, we've done the work for you! Scroll down to get inspired and find your next gem at every price point.
1. Turquoise
Shop it: 1. Etro, $398; matchesfashion.com. 2. Lizzie Fortunato, $250 (originally $475); lizziefortunato.com. 3. Sydney Evans, $795; neimanmarcus.com. 4. Vicki Turbeville, $105; vickiturbeville.com for similar style. 5. Lisa Eisner, $1,200; net-a-porter.com. 6. Lena Wald, price upon request; lenawald.com. 7. Irene Neuwirth, $1,580; barneys.com.
2. Coral
Shop it: 1. Finn pendant necklace, $1,225; barneys.com. 2. Erickson Beamon necklace, $248 (originally $495); therealreal.com. 3. Sydney Evans bracelet, $465; saksfifthavenue.com. 4. Vintage ring, $3,300; 1stdibs.com. 5. Pascale Monvoisin necklace, $295; modaoperandi.com. 6. Valentino ring, $395; matchesfashion.com. 7. Clive Kandel For Magnificent Costume Jewels ring, $440; 1stdibs.com. 8. Thomas Sabo, $130; selfridges.com.
3. Lapis
Shop it: 1. Noor Fares, $1,465; twistonline.com. 2. Metal and Stone, $20; nordstromrack.com. 3. Marc Alary, $3,400; twistonline.com. 4. Vintage Tiffany & Co, $3,375; 1stdibs.com. 5. Tai, $44; twistonline.com. 6. Tom Wood, $400; tomwoodproject.com. 7. Ginette NY, $630; ginette-ny.com. 8. Dezso, $1,820; twistonline.com.
4. Malechite
Shop it: 1. Mateo, $460; bloomingdales.com. 2. Shinola, $890; shinola.com. 3. Vintage, $225; therealreal.com. 4. Sylvia Toledano, $150; matchesfashion.com. 5. Gucci, $4,200; gucci.com. 6. Maison Mayle, $295; barneys.com.
5. Onyx
Shop it: 1. Ippolita, $995; ippolita.com. 2. Names by Noush, $1,950; modaoperandi.com. 3. Piaget, $4,150; net-a-porter.com. 4. Saint Laurent, $295; neimanmarcus.com. 5. David Yurman, $2,100; davidyurman.com. 6. Chloe, $300; matchesfashion.com. 7. Macy's, $209 (originally $419); macys.com. 8. Cartier, $2,380; cartier.com. 9. Rachel Entwistle, $220; rachelentwistle.co.uk.