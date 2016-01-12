11 Single Earrings That You Can Mix and Match

There's strength in numbers, for sure, but we love the fearlessly independent single. Yes, we're talking about earrings. Deliberately mixing an ear jacket with a crawler or a simple stud with a bold drop earring (celebrity proof, Emma Watson, above) creates this intriguing, not to mention, effortlessly cool, effect that you wouldn't find in your average matched set. And now that more jewelry designers are selling their earrings separately, mastering the art of mixed earrings is easier than ever. Take the asymmetric approach (beauty is in imperfection, after all) and start mingling with these singles.

