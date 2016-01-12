11 Single Earrings That You Can Mix and Match

There's strength in numbers, for sure, but we love the fearlessly independent single. Yes, we're talking about earrings. Deliberately mixing an ear jacket with a crawler or a simple stud with a bold drop earring (celebrity proof, Emma Watson, above) creates this intriguing, not to mention, effortlessly cool, effect that you wouldn't find in your average matched set. And now that more jewelry designers are selling their earrings separately, mastering the art of mixed earrings is easier than ever. Take the asymmetric approach (beauty is in imperfection, after all) and start mingling with these singles.
-
1. Annelise Michelson
Annelise Michelson's jewelry designs have found a fan base among InStyle editors—we especially love the sculptural pieces that easily double as artwork.
$328; annelisemichelson.com
-
2. Delfina Delettrez
Turn heads with this ear jacket that boasts a pearl stud and a bar of mixed gemstones.
$580; delfinadelettrez.com
-
3. Jacquie Aiche
This charming kite-shaped stud with its teeny-tiny diamonds is the perfect counterpart to another stud or a bold drop earring.
$800; jacquieaiche.com
-
4. Gabriela Artigas
Thread this open-ended earring through your lobe for a sleek, modern look.
$188; shopbop.com
-
5. Sydney Evan
Fake multiple piercings with this one diamond-studded crawler.
$520; sydneyevan.com
-
6. Fallon
Pearls get the contemporary-cool treatment with this double-ended design.
$185; fallonjewelry.com
-
7. Jack + G
This talon curves to the shape of your lobe. The effect? Stunning and edgy.
$165; jackandg.com
-
8. Ilana Ariel
Make others green with envy with this pretty emerald pear-shaped stud.
-
9. Sofia Ramsay
This is not your average stud—the triangle sits perpendicular to your lobe (versus laying flat).
$80; sofiaramsay.com
-
10. Catbird
Create maximum impact with this minimalist ear jacket (the arc hugs the lobe perfectly).
$64; catbirdnyc.com
-
11. Sophie Bille Brahe
This earring looks good from the front and the back.
$630; theline.com