These Stunning Signet Rings Aren't Just for the Boys

Signet rings have come a long way since their beginnings in the 13th century. What was once used as an official mark or signature to sign a document is now one of the only pieces of bijoux you'll see on supermodels and businessmen alike. Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, the signet ring adds the right amount of sparkle to any look. Here are a few we're currently obsessing over.
1. Diamond and Gold Signet Ring
1stdibs | $2,900
2. Yellow Gold and Onyx Signet Ring
Kabana | $595
3. Yellow Gold Plated Coin Motif Signet Ring
Maison Mayle | $195
4. Vintage Signet Ring
1stdibs | $425
5. Lapis and Rose Gold Signet Ring
Ginette NY | $630
6. Rhodonite Signet Ring
Tom Wood | $433
7. Carpe Diem Signet Ring
Laura Lee | $750