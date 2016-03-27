9 Sculptural Jewelry Pieces That Will Turn Heads This Spring

This spring, go bold, and we're not talking about just color or shorter sleeves and hemlines. In this case, we mean, jewelry. Give your delicate necklaces and stacking rings a temporary break and opt for statement-making sculptural pieces. The best part? You only really need one great earring (yes, singular—a jewelry trend that's hot for fall, too), ring, or bracelet and you're fully accessorized. See our absolute favorites from the best designers embracing the trend below. For more of spring's best trends, we suggest picking up our April issue (currently on newsstands now).

Earrings

Courtesy

From left: Sophie Buhai, $550; net-a-porter.com. Charlotte Chesnais, $430; nordstrom.com. Hirotaka, $325; barneys.com.

Bracelets

Courtesy

From left: Elizabeth and James, $195; shopbop.com. Georg Jensen, $595; georgjensen.com. Efva Attling, $910; efvaattling.com.

Rings

Courtesy

From left: Annelise Michelson, $410; farfetch.com. Jennifer Fisher, $125; jenniferfisherjewelry.com. Still House, $100; stillhousenyc.com.