Why a Tiny Pinky Ring Will Strengthen Your Jewelry Game

If you're anything like us, the heat of summer might have inspired you to ditch your layered necklaces and retire your stacks of arm candy for the season. Now is the time to opt for accessories that won’t weigh you down but still have some significant sparkle. Enter, the pinky ring.
Part of the pinky ring’s allure has to do with its symbolic past. During the Victorian Era, they were worn by single men and women on the left hand to signify that they were uninterested in marriage. In the hey-day of organized crime, they were associated with The Godfather-type mobsters and were often used by a fallen man’s associates to pay for his funeral. Throughout the '90s and early aughts, many rappers favored blinged-out pinky rings to heavy gold chains. Today, their colorful history has made pinky rings something of a modern classic—and one we’re currently coveting in a variety of styles.
Now, we’re not suggesting every woman go out and buy a flashy, room-stopping cocktail ring for her pinky. Rather, opt for something delicate or even personalized—think borrowed-from-the-boys-esque bands in gold, silver, and rose gold. From the classic monogrammed signet ring to a dainty wrapped ring decorated with tiny diamonds, there's definitely a pinky ring to suit any style.
Dress it up with stacks of other rings and your favorite cocktail dress for a night out or wear it alone with boyfriend jeans and your favorite well-worn T-shirt for a casual Sunday afternoon. Either way, we’re sure this tiny ring will make a big impact on your accessory game. Below, 12 pinky rings to add to your jewelry wardrobe.
1. ANITA KO
This rose gold coil-like silhouette makes one ring look like three.
Anita Ko available at net-a-porter.com | $1,050
2. Kismet by Milka
This pretty wrap-style ring is delicate but distinctive.
Kismet by Milka available at saksfifthavenue.com | $955
3. Letters by Zoe
A monogrammed signet ring is the ultimate preppy accessory, but it will look especially fresh with a not-so-classic wardrobe.
Letters By Zoe available at shopspring.com | $175
4. ANAPSARA
This pinky ring with black diamonds gives us serious Game of Thrones vibes.
Anapsara available at farfetch.com | $902
5. Avec New York
Add just a touch of sparkle to your look with this rose gold option.
Avec New York available at shopbop.com | $168
6. Shashi
Dip a toe, err, finger in the trend with this affordable pinky ring.
Shashi available at shopbop.com | $19
7. J. Hannah
Embrace the trend without overdoing it with this delicate pearl pinky ring.
J Hannah available at stevenalan.com | $235
8. Jennifer Fisher
Swap out your chain-link necklace for this chain-link pinky ring.
Jennifer Fisher available at barneys.com | $215
9. Anne Sisteron
Add a touch of sophisticated sparkle to your look with this diamond baguette style.
Anne Sisteron available at annesisteron.com | $440
10. ALINKA
This thick gold band adorned with pave diamonds is as delicate as it is bold.
Alinka available at farfetch.com | $1,797
11. DEZSO BY SARA BELTRAN
The sharp edges on this style make it ultra modern.
Dezso by Sarah Beltran available at barneys.com | $1,600
12. Anna Graham
Only good vibes will come your way when you wear this evil eye pinky ring.
Anna Graham available at stevenalan.com | $104