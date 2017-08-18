Maximalist Earrings for Your Inner Gucci Girl

If you've been a bonafide Gucci girl ever since Alessandro Michele debuted his first runway collection with the brand, we’ve got great news for you: the maximalist trend has absolutely no intention of fading out. It’s here to stay for fall and it’s bigger, brighter, and punchier than ever.
Still a little weary of looking like the aftermath of an overzealous paintball session? We get it; we like to be careful treading on uncharted fashion waters, too. Start small (ish) with fun statement earrings instead. No formulaic styling tips here—wear these doorknocker drops with anything you fancy. Your closet is your oyster. Scroll down for what’s currently in our online shopping carts.
1. Jennifer Behr
Chloe earring
Jennifer Behr | $250
2. Rebecca de Ravenel
Tutti earring
Rebecca de Ravenel available at Moda Operandi | $695
3. Topshop
Sequin hoop drop earring
Topshop | $30
4. Balenciaga
Shearling earring
Balenciaga available at Net-a-Porter | $375
5. Dolce & Gabbana
Ornate earring
Dolce & Gabbana available at Marissa Collections | $1,595
6. Baublebar
Eleni drop earring
BaubleBar | $36
8. Bottega Veneta
Silver earring
Bottega Veneta | $820
11. Etro
Bead-embellished earring
Etro available at Matches Fashion | $219
12. Gucci
Crystal embroidery earring
Gucci | $790