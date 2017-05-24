We're Obsessed with These 13 Fresh Hoop Earrings

Hoops are a jewelry staple that has evolved over the years. We've seen them in every iteration, from tight-fitting ear-cuffs to large bangles. This season, these danglers have transformed even further, with multi hoops, detailed beading, cut-open circles, and jagged shapes. Filled spheres (such as Tracee Ellis Ross's vintage Neil Lane Jewelry pair, above) are even making a return.

Designers like Jennifer Fisher, Rosena Sammi, Pamela Love, Alexis Bittar, and plenty of others have added refreshing touches that are sure to let these statement makers be the star of your outfit. Scroll down to see 13 cool hoops we're sure you'll be excited to try—and then shop your favorites.