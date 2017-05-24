We're Obsessed with These 13 Fresh Hoop Earrings

Hoops are a jewelry staple that has evolved over the years. We've seen them in every iteration, from tight-fitting ear-cuffs to large bangles. This season, these danglers have transformed even further, with multi hoops, detailed beading, cut-open circles, and jagged shapes. Filled spheres (such as Tracee Ellis Ross's vintage Neil Lane Jewelry pair, above) are even making a return.
Designers like Jennifer Fisher, Rosena Sammi, Pamela Love, Alexis Bittar, and plenty of others have added refreshing touches that are sure to let these statement makers be the star of your outfit. Scroll down to see 13 cool hoops we're sure you'll be excited to try—and then shop your favorites.
-
1. XL Multi Hoops
Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com | $495
-
2. Bolle Cosmos Gem Earrings
Cerimani available at cerimani.com | $230
-
3. Leaf Hoop Earrings
RACHEL Rachel Roy available at rachelroy.com | $34
-
4. Oval Hoops With Spikes
Jessica Elliot available at jessicaelliot.com | $25
-
5. Hermia Double Hoop Earrings
The 9th Muse available at the9thmuse.com | $207
-
6. Harita Hoops
Rosena Sammi available at rosenasammi.com | $145
-
7. Stacked Circle Drop Earrings
Forever 21 available at forever21.com | $6
-
8. Small Arc Hoops
Pamela Love available at pamelalove.com | $150
-
9. Christina Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $32
-
10. UFO Hoops
Little Rooms available at littlerooms.com | $165
-
11. Encrusted Orbiting Hoop Earring
Alexis Bittar available at alexisbittar.com | $175
-
12. Trinity Earrings
Philippe V available at philippev.com | $480
-
13. Medium Forged Hoop
Robert Lee Morris available at robertleemorris.com | $225