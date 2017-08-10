Sculptural Geometric Earrings That'll Never Go out of Style

Let's face it: We can't all buy one of Alexander Calder's mobiles. But, there's no doubt that the modern pieces have inspired jewelry designers everywhere. Statement earrings are still in high demand this season, and while some are looking for embellished ones, we can't seem to get oversized metal versions out of our mind.

Video: How Much it Would Cost to Be Carrie Bradshaw in Today's Economy

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you're on the beach this weekend, soaking up summer's last rays, or taking a trip upstate, these metal dazzlers look great with everything from a bikini and some beach hair to a flowing maxi dress and espadrilles. We don't foresee this trend going anywhere, so hurry and stock up on these beauties as they're the perfect adornment come fall with your favorite chunky knit sweater and blue jeans.