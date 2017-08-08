Shop Chic Coin Rings That Will Totally Make Your Outfit

Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, the coin ring adds the right amount of shine to any look. You don't have to spend your entire paycheck to get the look, and each one is incredibly unique! So, why not invest in one for every finger? The rings wear well over time and can be passed down from generation to generation without ever going out of style.
VIDEO: 30 Rings In 60 Seconds
Shop some of our favorite coin rings below!
1. Classic Coin Signet Ring
Joy Everley | $251
2. Two-Toned Etched Coin Ring
Kenneth Jay Lane | $45 (originally $90)
3. Ancient Roman Figurehead Coin Ring
Eli Halili | Price Upon Request
4. Flat Coin Ring
Wouters & Hendrix | $418
5. Oversized Coin Ring
Maison Mayle | $250
6. English Coin Ring
Laura Lee | $345
7. 18K Yellow Gold Vintage Ring
Chanel | $1,500