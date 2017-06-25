These 10 Must-Have Pieces are Not Your Mother's Pearl Jewelry

Pearls are definitely the underdog of the jewelry universe. Frequently outshined by their sparklier counterparts and associated with older (but no less chic) women, a single strand may not provoke the same reaction as a cushion cut diamond solitaire. Or so you thought...

The coolest jewelry designers of the moment demonstrate that pearls are actually just the thing you'll want to invest in this season. Whether fashioned into bite-size huggie earrings or added to a sultry leather choker, pearls are showing off their edgy side.

Shop our favorites from Delfina Delettrez, Sophie Buhai, and more, plus great runway costume options!