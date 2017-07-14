Gemstone of the Summer: The Prettiest Turquoise Pieces to Buy Now

Let’s be honest: turquoise jewelry looks great on anyone. But, when you pair the stone with perfectly beach-waved hair and a beautiful flowing frock, magic happens. It's almost as if turquoise were made to enhance summertime style.
Besides the beautiful color for which it's known, turquoise is said to have mystical properties. The stone is thought to bring strength to whomever wears it, for one thing. So, an investment in turquoise could update your look while also lending you Wonder-Woman-style powers. (It's worth a shot!)
Scroll down to see some of our favorite turquoise styles.
1. Shakti 5th Chakra Turquoise Necklace
Shakti | $840-$950
2. Gracht 24K Gold-Plated Bracelet
Paula Mendoza | $625
3. Turquoise Hoops
Catbird | $276
4. Juju Necklace
Marlo Laz | $3,100
5. Orso 9-karat rose gold, chrysoprase and turquoise earrings
Pascale Monvoisin | $545
6. Oval Green Turquoise Diamond Ring
Jamie Joseph | $880
7. Lilu Seed Bracelet
Shashi | $22
8. TURQUOISE TRIANGLE POTION BOTTLE NECKLACE
Jacquie Aiche | $3,815
9. Sena Anklet
Tai | $80
10. Turquoise Ring
Me & Ro | $1,775
11. turquoise pop bracelet
Mejuri | $180
12. Turquoise Hug Earrings
Melissa Joy Manning | $475