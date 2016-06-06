The 12 Summer Jewelry Pieces You Need to Buy Now

The worst feeling during the suffocatingly humid, sweltering summer heat is being weighed down with bulky layers and heavy metals. That's why we're lightening up our wardrobe with easy, breezy pieces—and we mean that both in the apparel and accessories sense. We took a style cue from our July cover girl Jessica Alba (the issue is on newsstands and available for digital download this week!), who not only graced our pages in summery one-pieces, but who accessorized with cool organic stones, like turquoise, dendritic opal, and dendritic quartz by jewelry designers including Kathleen Whitaker and Jamie Joseph.

And since we won't be able to hop on the next jet to an island on a whim, at least we can dress the part. We rounded up summery jewelry pieces that feature organic stones, bright colors, and fun motifs. Scroll through to shop our 12 favorites, below.