The 12 Summer Jewelry Pieces You Need to Buy Now

The worst feeling during the suffocatingly humid, sweltering summer heat is being weighed down with bulky layers and heavy metals. That's why we're lightening up our wardrobe with easy, breezy pieces—and we mean that both in the apparel and accessories sense. We took a style cue from our July cover girl Jessica Alba (the issue is on newsstands and available for digital download this week!), who not only graced our pages in summery one-pieces, but who accessorized with cool organic stones, like turquoise, dendritic opal, and dendritic quartz by jewelry designers including Kathleen Whitaker and Jamie Joseph.
And since we won't be able to hop on the next jet to an island on a whim, at least we can dress the part. We rounded up summery jewelry pieces that feature organic stones, bright colors, and fun motifs. Scroll through to shop our 12 favorites, below.
1. CVC STONES Necklace
We're obsessed with this masterpiece of a necklace. We love the four teeny-tiny diamonds embedded in this oval translucent stone—the perfect complement to any summer dress, matching set, or bikini.
CVC Stones available at barneys.com | $3,040
2. AURÉLIE BIDERMANN Necklace
This is not your ordinary shell necklace—the hot pink shade packs a loud punch.
Aurelie Bidermann available at net-a-porter.com | $520
3. Alison Lou Necklace
There is nothing more awesome than a wearable popsicle.
Alison Lou available at alisonlou.com | $870
4. Melissa Joy Manning Ring
Dip a finger in the opal trend with this pretty statement piece.
Melissa Joy Manning available at melissajoymanning.com | $275
5. DELFINA DELETTREZ Ring
This could arguably be worn all-year round, but we love the blue-and-white colorway for right now.
Delfina Delettrez available at matchesfashion.com | $426
6. JENNIFER MEYER Ring
Turquoise is one of the stones of the summer. The simple style makes this an everyday piece.
Jennifer Meyer available at net-a-porter.com | $725
7. Kathleen Whitaker Earrings
These beautiful earrings are the same ones that Jessica Alba wore in our cover feature. Stunning.
Kathleen Whitaker available at kathleenwhitaker.com | $1,775
8. Dean Harris Earrings
The thread-fine metal makes these hoops super elegant.
Dean Harris available at deanharrisjewelry.com | $600
9. Marla Aaron Earcuff
Turn heads with a pop of canary yellow.
Marla Aaron available at marlaaaron.com | $125
10. Tiffany & Co. Bracelet
Channel a Southwestern look without being too literal with this dainty silver-and-turquoise piece.
Tiffany & Co. available at tiffany.com | $250
11. Jennifer Fisher Bracelet
Ward off evil with this summer eye motif.
Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com | $700
12. Finn Bracelet
A black cord against bronzed skin will make this minimal bracelet pop.
Finn available at finnjewelry.com | $150