21 Next-Level Earrings to Amp up Your Summer Look

My wardrobe tends to lean towards minimalism, but when the warmer months are upon us, I become a full on maximalist—at least where my ears are concerned. I completely support throwing a wild party on your lobes, adopting the mantra "more is more" and having a little fun with this accessory. Go minimal on your clothing and surprise everyone by showing up to that BBQ in an eye-catching pair of fabulous earrings that make you stand out from the fashion pack. Nothing against your workaday studs, but every once in a while the frisson of a statement earring adds just that extra measure of summer fun. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.
VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips from Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner
1. Pari brass earrings
Fay Andrada | $265
2. Hoop Dreams
Roxanne Assoulin | $210
3. dangling yellow-gold plated earrings
Aurelie Bidermann | $390
4. Retro Holiday Earrings
Lizzie Fortunato | $205
5. Red Drop Beaded Clip-On Earrings
Ranjana Khan | $330
6. Script Doorknocker Earrings
Jennifer Fisher | $685
7. Blue Evil Eye Earrings
Katherine Cordero | $195
8. Gold-tone crystal and resin earrings
Marni | $590
9. Arc Drop Chandelier Earrings
Annie Costello Brown | $216
10. Hand Fan gold-tone wool earrings
Katerina Makriyianni | $180
11. Classic Short Earrings
Rebecca de Ravenel | $425
12. Mawu Hoop Earring
The Salt Empire | $128
13. Killa Earring
Nannacay | $97
14. Loro earrings
Nora Lozza | $112
15. Swing 18-karat rose gold, sapphire and amethyst earring
Charlotte Chesnais | $3,010
16. Horizon Earring
Bianca Mavrick | $160
17. Two Musicians earring
Patricia Nicolás | $75
18. Star Earrings
Irma Lopez | $290
19. Beaded Double Oval P Earring
Oscar de la Renta | $590
20. Mezzaluna Earrings
Sibilia | $100
21. pom-pom embellished gold-plated earrings
Elizabeth and James | $125