21 Next-Level Earrings to Amp up Your Summer Look

My wardrobe tends to lean towards minimalism, but when the warmer months are upon us, I become a full on maximalist—at least where my ears are concerned. I completely support throwing a wild party on your lobes, adopting the mantra "more is more" and having a little fun with this accessory. Go minimal on your clothing and surprise everyone by showing up to that BBQ in an eye-catching pair of fabulous earrings that make you stand out from the fashion pack. Nothing against your workaday studs, but every once in a while the frisson of a statement earring adds just that extra measure of summer fun. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.

