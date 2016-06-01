5 Delicate Anklets You'll Want to Wear This Summer

Before this season, I couldn't recall the last time I mentioned or even thought about anklets. Perhaps it's the oversaturation of the arm party and ear stacking that have led us to a somewhat un-accessorized territory: our feet. The Chloé runway show displayed intricate tie-up and basketweave sandals paired with delicate gold chains, which matched the overall free spirit vibe. And that seems to be the best way to approach anklets—with bohemian subtlety.
With summer just around the corner, show off your legs with a tiny hint of glint. The best part about anklets? They can double as bracelets—just tighten the links when you wear to wear them on your wrist. From teeny-tiny charms to gold cuffs, shop our five favorite anklets on the market now.
-
1. Kismet by Milka
How charming is this charm? We love this mini hashtag style for obvious reasons. It's the perfect accessory to 'gram for Insta.
Kismet by Milka available at kismetbymilka.com | $275
-
2. Jennifer Fisher
It's a choker for your ankle—channel your inner Cleopatra by wearing one cuff on each ankle.
Jennifer Fisher available at net-a-porter.com | $185
-
3. Me & Ro
Create movement with a chain that's decorated with a line of pretty petals.
Me & Ro available at meandrojewelry.com | $1,650
-
4. Catbird
The dangling microscopic diamonds and pearls are sweet as they are chic.
Catbird available at catbirdnyc.com | $264
-
5. Jacquie Aiche
Layer, layer, layer. Fake the illusion of wearing multiple anklets with just one.
Jacquie Aiche available at jacquieaiche.com | $1,090