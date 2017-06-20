Shop Gorgeous Alternative Wedding Rings

At a crossroads as to what style wedding ring you're looking for? If you’re like a lot of us, the traditional style just might not be your jam. Whether you’re more of a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, fear not! What you’re looking for does exist. While the ring is a very special reminder of the bond between you and your partner there is something that feels slightly extra special to go the alternative route.
Think colored stones, colored enamels, resin, and graphic shapes. Start by thinking in terms of what style ring you love and could imagine wearing ever day. That will make the experience of looking for that perfect treasure a bit less daunting. After all, it is for you and it should be something you love looking at every day. Here are a few unique stunners we can't imagine life without.
-
1. Paisley Ring
Emerald, Rubies, Diamonds, Coral, Black Enamel, Gold, and Platinum
David Webb | $62,000
-
2. 3-in-1 ring
White Diamonds, White and Yellow Gold
Spinelli Kilcollin | $24,000
-
3. Enamel-Set Emerald Cut Ring
White Diamonds, Black Enamel, and 18K White Gold
Nikos Koulis | $8,355
-
4. Long Bar Ring
Yellow Gold and White Pave Diamonds
Hirotaka | $650
-
5. Emerald Cut Diamond Ring
White Diamond, Red Resin, Gray Enamel, and Yellow Gold
Taffin | Price Upon Request
-
6. Rectangle Ring
Pave Diamonds and Yellow Gold
Ginette NY | $2,480
-
7. Flower Ring
Diamond, Tanzanite, and Rose Gold
Selim Mouzannar | $2,750
-
8. Bespoke Shield Signet Ring
18 Carat Yellow Gold
Beladora | $1,000
-
9. Art Deco Ring
Ruby and White Diamonds
Turner & Tatler | $2,125
-
10. Cactus Ring
Yellow Gold, Lapis Lazuli, and White Diamonds
Cartier | $24,000