9 Affordable Ring Sets to Help You Perfect the Stack

One of our lifelong goals is to master the perfect ring stack (it's why we've dedicated countless stories on the subject), but gone are the days of painstakingly hand-picking one band at a time, of worrying whether they'll work together, and of stressing over placements (does this look better as a midi or a pinky ring?). Ring sets offer a way to get the look without the headache. We rounded up our favorites sets—in gold, rose gold, silver, and mixed metal—that ring in under $200. From teeny-tiny delicate bands to statement gems, shop nine sets for an instant pick-me-up.
1. Eddie Borgo
Wear this trio of statement rings altogether or across all three fingers—perfect for day and night. Our favorite part? We love the pretty rose gold metal.
$200; net-a-porter.com
2. Gorjana
For those who are attracted to a minimalist look, yet still want to make a statement, wear these layered together or mixed in with rings you already own.
$75; shopbop.com
3. ISABEL MARANT
Here’s an option with a bohemian touch—the turquoise beads add a great pop of color.
$100; matchesfashion.com
4. Madewell
Get the "mix-and-match" look with this playful set.
$28; shopbop.com
5. Luiny
Toughen up with these studded brass rings, which have a cool raw edge feel to them.
$118; localeclectic.com
6. Rebecca Minkoff
If you can’t decide which type of metal is your favorite go-to, look no further than this mixed set flourished with the right amount of bling.
$78; shopbop.com
7. Garnet Hill
These bands are free of frills, making them perfect for everyday wear.
$64 (originally $98); garnethill.com
8. Shahla Karimi
These rings were formed by curving NYC subway lines around the finger!
$160; shahlakarimi.com
9. ARME DE L'AMOUR
Wear these simple minimalistic rings stacked together, mixed with others, or one at a time.
$140; net-a-porter.com