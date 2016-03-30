9 Chic (and Affordable!) Leather Chokers That Fit Any Personality

Blame it on the It-girl squad, but chokers have seen a spike in popularity—we've seen them in every iteration, from diamonds (à la Harry Winston) to metal (like, Jennifer Fisher's) to velvet—and now, leather. The coolest thing about leather chokers? They transcend every style clique, complementing minimalists, bohemians, and edgy, moto-chic girls alike. And since it is festival season, there's no time like the present to adopt the look. Shop nine of our favorite leather chokers that ring in under $200.
-
1. Fallon
An edgy option with hammered studs adorned throughout. The tie in the front adds a feminine touch.
$60; fallonjewelry.com
-
2. Vanessa Mooney
Simply loop this crystal-ended choker around your neck for an easy boho-chic look.
$45; shopbop.com
-
3. Ethique 212
This petite faux leather choker is simple and has an adjustable fit for those who don’t like so much pressure on their neck.
$55; shopspring.com
-
4. Picks for Peace
This leather tie choker with mini guitar picks on each end is the perfect blend of boho and rock 'n' roll.
$40; picksforpeace.com
-
5. JENNIFER ZEUNER
Style this double-wrapped black leather choker (with its tiny diamond pendant) with an LBD for the perfect date night look.
$132; jenniferzeuner.com
-
6. Only Love
This understated, yet elegant choker is the perfect touch to any outfit.
$24; urbanoutfitters.com
-
7. Eddie Borgo
For a touch of edge, look no further than this sophisticated choker.
$200; net-a-porter.com
-
8. Express
Here is a wrapped brown leather option with a large clear stone pendant. Draw attention to it by pairing it with an easy bohemian dress with a plunging neckline.
$18 (originally $30); express.com
-
9. Are You Ami
A delicate accessory for an effortlessly elevated touch to any everyday outfit. Tie it in a sweet bow or leave it hanging.
$49; areyouami.com