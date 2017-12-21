7 Must-Have Adjustable Pieces of Jewelry (You'll Want Every One)

Every woman looks her best in clothes that fit and flatter her body, and when it comes to jewelry, the same is true. Whether you have dainty wrists or fuller fingers, it can be difficult to find the right accessory when most pieces claim to be "one size fits all." But curating the perfect jewelry collection is a challenge most of us are more than willing to take on. To get you started, we’ve found 16 styles that not only look incredible but also can adjust to fit your frame.
VIDEO: 30 Rings in 60 Seconds
Scroll down to see our list and pick your favorites to snag on your next shopping excursion.
-
1. Choker and Necklace Set by Torrid
Get a bang for your buck with this set including of-the-moment styles.
$14 (originally $19)
-
2. Stament Cuff by Charlotte Russe
Still feeling your inner Wonder Woman? Go for a bold cuff with feminine details.
$6
-
3. Tie Necklace by Eloquii
Adjust your bow to take this piece from a collar to a statement necklace.
$30
-
4. Structured Choker by Jennifer Fisher
An architectural shape adds interesting details to a chic collar. Try it with an asymmetrical neckline to draw even more attention to this conversation piece.
$915
-
5. Textured Cuff by Flaca Jewely
Don’t be afraid to mix your metals! This gold bangle pairs well with both silver and rose gold, but it also looks stunning by itself.
$135
-
6. Tile Ring by Universal Standard
Looking for cool rings for fuller fingers? Curve retailer Universal Standard carries larger sizes in an array of edgy styles.
$40
-
7. Ring Set by NY2You
Four rings for $10 is a bargain. Make it a set that can be midi or standard size and you’ve found yourself a steal!
$10